Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with the employer that would expire July 31, 2022 (3-year agreement) and recommend ratification.

The agreement highlights include:

An increase in the number of sick days by two, totaling 52.5 hours.

An increase in annual vacation accrual at 17 years (21 days) and 20 years (22 days).

Greater transparency and more fair selection criteria when applying on positions.

Clear shift pattern and paid holiday language.

Language that compels the Employer to discuss rate increases in LTD premiums prior to implementation.

Adding Family Responsibility Leave, Critical Injury Leave, and Domestic or Sexual Violence Leave language.

Better language for vacation leave requests outside of semiannual vacation selection.

Preserve superior Health and Welfare Benefits and the Short Term Disability Plan.

Wages:

In addition, the Union was able to negotiate significant changes to the wage table. All wage increases are retroactive to August 1, 2019.

Wages were focused on Support Service Workers who were woefully underpaid as well as additional increases for LPN's to move them closer to sector standards. This was in addition to immediate increases for all other classifications.

The Wage Table was adjusted to add two more steps and to reduce the number of hours you needed to work to progress to the next step. This served as a way of 'front loading' wage increases so you receive the increases earlier.

You now work 120 hours less to move to the next step (from 1950 hours to 1830 hours).

You now receive another 1.5% increase at 5490 hours (4 years) and 7320 hours (5 years).

Support Services received an immediate increase of $2.00 per hour and LPN's received an immediate increase of $1.00 per hour.

The Casual Residential Care Aide rate has been eliminated.

As a significant number of our members at the facility (particularly Residential Care Aides) have at least 7320 hours. This means you would receive the initial increase plus 1.5% for each additional step you have already received.

Example 1: Support Service Worker with 7320 hours will receive a total increase in the first year of 15.01%. In the second year, it would rise by 2% plus the Employer's contribution to the pension plan totaling 4%, and an additional increase in the third year of 2%.

Example 2: LPN with 7320 hours will receive a total increase in the first year of 6.65%. In the second year, it would rise by 2% plus the Employer's contributing to the pension plan totaling 4%, and an additional increase of in the third year of 2%.

Example 3: Residential Care Aide with 7320 hours will receive a total increase in the first year of 4.16%. In the second year, it would rise by 1% plus the Employer's contribution to the pension plan totaling 3%, and an additional increase in the third year of 1.25%.

A full wage table is attached for your reference.

Pension Plan:

The Employer will make an application for enrollment in the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan (BCTBPP) upon ratification. The employees' contribution rate is 2% on all eligible earnings, matched by the employer. There are two other Retirement Concepts certifications that are enrolled in the BCTBPP.

All current eligible employees will be enrolled in the BCTBPP. All new eligible employees after the date of ratification will also be enrolled in the Plan.

Regular employees are required to enrol after meeting the eligibility requirement set out in the collective agreement. Casual employees are required to enrol in the Plan when they i) complete 24 months of continuous employment, and ii) have earned at least 35% of the YMPE in each of two calendar years.

This is a significant gain for members as they now have the ability to save for their retirement.

Plan booklets will be available at the ratification meetings and members will have an opportunity to attend information sessions about the plan prior to implementation.

Ratification Voting Information:

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Location: Guildford Seniors Village Staffroom

Information & Voting Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A comprehensive document outlining the changes will be available at the ratification meetings.

In solidarity,

Ana Lilia – Committee Member

Avtar Bharaj – Committee Member

Richard Tones – Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of wage table here





