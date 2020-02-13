The bargaining committee has met with the employer three different occasions in November, January, and February. We have reached agreement on a number of non-monetary language changes and minor monetary matters.

We have proposed a significant compensation package including increases to wages, vacation, sick leave, and a pension plan. At our last meeting on February 12, 2020 we submitted what we believe is the membership's bottom line in the form of a package.

The employer has committed to providing us with a response on March 5, 2020 when we are scheduled to meet next.

In the absence of reaching a tentative agreement on that date, we intend to consult the members to receive feedback on our next steps.

In solidarity,

Ana Lilia – Committee Member

Avtar Bharaj – Committee Member

Richard Tones – Staff Representative

