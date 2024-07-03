Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 03, 2024

Nominations for 3 bargaining committee members are now open.

A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on Wednesday July 10, 2024 and can be faxed to 604.882.5032/toll free 1.800.946.0249 or emailed to [email protected] attention Lynette Patton.

Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Wednesday July 10, 2024.

Elections, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations.

In solidarity


Heather Turner
Staff Representative

