The election has taken place, the ballots have been counted and you have elected the rest of your bargaining committee.

Please join me in congratulating;

Rosanne Parsons

Bonnie Swanson

They will join your Bargaining Chairperson, Tony Jillings and serve as your bargaining committee.

On behalf of all members, I want to thank all of those that put their names forward.

The committee will be meeting in the very near future to prepare for upcoming negotiations with the employer. If you have not filled out a survey, please see the attached and follow the instructions on the form.

We will be providing regular updates regarding bargaining.

In solidarity,

Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative, Negotiations

