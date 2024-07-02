Nominations are now open for 3 (three) stewards and one (1) alternate at IDEXX Reference Laboratories.

New stewards are trained by the union.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact your Local Area Office.

The deadline for nominations is July 9, 2024 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), hand delivered to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than July 9, 2024 by 5:00 pm.

In Solidarity

Karla Hayes

Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP