As reported in our July 7, 2025 update, the Framework Agreement has been signed off and the Grand Forks Credit Union (GFCU) and Interior Savings Credit Union Thompson (ISCU Thompson) bargaining committees are actively preparing for bargaining. (The Interior Savings Credit Union Okanagan collective agreement doesn't expire until December 31, 2025.)

Once the GFCU and ISCU Thompson collective agreements have been renewed, we will start the process of negotiating the three collective agreements into one common collective agreement. We hope to start this fall. We imagine you have a lot of questions.

We will be holding in-person information meetings at Grand Forks, Penticton, and Kamloops. Dates and locations below.

o August 19. Grand Forks

o August 20. Penticton

o August 21. Kamloops

The details for each meeting will be distributed closer to the meeting dates. However, we wanted to send this notification as soon as the dates had been confirmed.

We are looking forward to meeting with each of you.

In solidarity,

JoAnne Leclerc, Servicing Representative, Interior Savings Credit Union - Thompson

Sarah Maglio, Servicing Rep, Grand Forks Credit Union

Nathan Sharp, Servicing Rep, Interior Savings Credit Union - Okanagan

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations

