Further to our April 19, 2024, bulletin, we are writing to advise that the Employer has decided that it will not voluntarily agree to consolidate the certifications the Union holds with the Employer. After careful consideration, the Union has decided that it will proceed with a formal application to the Labour Relations Board seeking to consolidate the three certifications it holds with Beem. Those are:

Interior Savings Thompson Interior Savings Okanagan gfcu (formerly Grand Forks Credit Union)

We continue to believe that there is a valid labour relations reason to consolidating the three bargaining units.



All branches and departments fundamentally engage in the same type of work and provide the same type of services and, the three collective agreements have more in common than not. It no longer serves any labour relations purpose to hold three separate certifications.



We will continue to provide updates as necessary. In the interim, feel free to be in touch with any questions or concerns.



If a member at your worksite didn't receive this email, please encourage them to go to the BCGEU member portal at my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for an account and update their contact information. If you are a steward, please post this bulletin on the Union bulletin board at your worksite.



In solidarity,



Dayl Dhaliwal, Member

Dani Noble, Member

Darla Holmwood, Servicing Rep

JoAnne Leclerc, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations



