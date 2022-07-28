Attached to this FYI is a PDF copy of the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan document that is applicable to you as a Kenneth Gordon School employee and as a BCGEU member.
If you have any questions regarding your plan, please reach out to your worksite Steward or you can email your area office at [email protected] with your questions as well.
In Solidarity,
Katie Smith
Staff Representative
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.