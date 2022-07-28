Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on September 27, 2022

Attached to this FYI is a PDF copy of the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan document that is applicable to you as a Kenneth Gordon School employee and as a BCGEU member.

If you have any questions regarding your plan, please reach out to your worksite Steward or you can email your area office at [email protected] with your questions as well.

 

In Solidarity,

Katie Smith
Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here
Download BC Target Benefit Pension Plan document here

