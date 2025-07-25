Earlier this week you may have received an email from Simply Voting about ratification of the Maeford Place Collective Agreement. Please ignore that email as it was sent to your group in error. Maeford Place is another CareCorp worksite that has a separate collective agreement than Kiwanis Manor. The two worksites have now been separated in our database.

For your own bargaining, I am pleased to announce it has now been assigned to a staff representative in our office, Megan Cawood. Megan will be reaching out to your group in the coming weeks to get bargaining started.

Please let me know if you have any questions!

