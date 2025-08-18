Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Members at Lax Kw’alaams Wap Suwilaawksa - Ratification Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 18, 2025

 
The online vote was extended over the weekend to due to the internet outage in the community on Friday.


Members voted overwhelmingly to accept the terms of the tentative agreement. Today (August 18, 2025) is the ratification date for the collective agreement.
 
The BCGEU will now finalize the collective agreement for signature.
 
We could not have reached a tentative agreement without members' continued patience and support.
 
Thank you!
 
In solidarity,
 
Your Bargaining Committee:
 
Brenda Dudoward
Angela Sampson
Naomi White
Selena Kongpreecha – BCGEU Negotiations
 

