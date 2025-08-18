

The online vote was extended over the weekend to due to the internet outage in the community on Friday.



Members voted overwhelmingly to accept the terms of the tentative agreement. Today (August 18, 2025) is the ratification date for the collective agreement.



The BCGEU will now finalize the collective agreement for signature.



We could not have reached a tentative agreement without members' continued patience and support.



Thank you!



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee:



Brenda Dudoward

Angela Sampson

Naomi White

Selena Kongpreecha – BCGEU Negotiations





