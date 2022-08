Nominations are now open for one (1) steward position at your worksite and will close at midnight on Wednesday, August 24, 2022



Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.





Some of the roles of a steward are:

· Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

· Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.

· Listening to co-workers about their issues.

· Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the Union Local and the BCGEU's Area Offices.

· Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the Union.

· Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.

· Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.





Feel free to visit the Union's website for more information at www.bcgeu.ca/stewards. The Union provides training for stewards to learn their new role.



Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by fax: 604-215-1410 or email: [email protected] by midnight on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

In Solidarity,

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here



UWU/MoveUP