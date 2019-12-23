Ballots for the LSS bargaining committee chair election were counted on December 19, 2019. Natasha Dawes has been declared elected as chair. Thank you to all candidates who put their names forward in this election.
The election for two LSS bargaining committee members will take place early in the New Year. In random order, the candidates for committee member are:
- Eduardo Aragon
- Jessica Huber
- Deneen Garrett
- Libby Kelly
- Don English
You can expect to receive a bulletin and voting package for this election in January 2020.
In solidarity,
Ryan Stewart
Staff representative, negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
