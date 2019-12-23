B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Members at Legal Services Society Re: Bargaining committee chair election result - BCGEU

Members at Legal Services Society Re: Bargaining committee chair election result - BCGEU

Published on December 23, 2019

Ballots for the LSS bargaining committee chair election were counted on December 19, 2019. Natasha Dawes has been declared elected as chair. Thank you to all candidates who put their names forward in this election.

The election for two LSS bargaining committee members will take place early in the New Year. In random order, the candidates for committee member are:

  • Eduardo Aragon
  • Jessica Huber
  • Deneen Garrett
  • Libby Kelly
  • Don English

You can expect to receive a bulletin and voting package for this election in January 2020.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart
Staff representative, negotiations

 

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP