Ballots for the LSS bargaining committee chair election were counted on December 19, 2019. Natasha Dawes has been declared elected as chair. Thank you to all candidates who put their names forward in this election.

The election for two LSS bargaining committee members will take place early in the New Year. In random order, the candidates for committee member are:

Eduardo Aragon

Jessica Huber

Deneen Garrett

Libby Kelly

Don English

You can expect to receive a bulletin and voting package for this election in January 2020.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart

Staff representative, negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP