STRIKE VOTE – NOTICE OF POLL



A strike vote will be conducted for the employees of Lifelabs Ltd. (the "Employer") in the bargaining units composed of:



Employees working as Medical Laboratory Technologists, Laboratory Technical Assistants, Client Information Specialists, Couriers and Clinical Technical Assistants at and from the addresses listed on Appendix 'A', and Cardiac Technologists at and from 3680 Gilmore Avenue, Burnaby, BC.