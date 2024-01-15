There will be Special Membership Meetings on Wednesday, January 17th to discuss issues and concerns specific to members working in positions as: Mobile Lab Services and Patient Service Centres.

Here are the links and the details of those meetings:

MOBILE LAB SERVICES

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Please contact any member of your Bargaining Committee for the link to attend the meetings.

PATIENT SERVICE CENTRES

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Please contact any member of your Bargaining Committee for the link to attend the meetings.

As we prepare for negotiations, your Bargaining Committee is currently gathering input about your collective agreement concerning language changes you would like to see. Please make every effort to attend one of these special meetings.

If you work in other classifications at LifeLabs, please watch in the coming days for further special meetings that will include you. Once we are finished the member meetings, an online survey via SurveyMonkey will also be circulated. Stay tuned!

To help ensure you receive the survey and a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

In solidarity,

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee member

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here



