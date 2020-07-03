As you should be aware by now from the previous bulletin, your union will be conducting a vote to see whether all regular part-time employees would like to participate in the paid holiday bank in which you would accumulate 4.6 per cent of your regular straight time hours in each pay period, including all additional hours worked so that when a stat holiday occurs, the employee will be able to draw from their paid holiday bank to have the stat day off with pay or a paid holiday lieu day. Or, alternatively, receive 4.2 per cent of straight-time pay instead of a day off with pay.

Your union recommends that you select the Paid Holiday Bank option. We believe it is better because it gives you the time off with pay at a higher accrual rate.

VOTING

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this process. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you know of a member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because we do not have their email address), please tell them to contact Area03Elections@bcgeu.ca.

Balloting will open Monday, July 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. The deadline to cast a vote is Friday, July 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. PDT.

The question on the ballot will be, "Do you support your union's recommendation that part-time employees in your agency accumulate 4.6 per cent of straight-time hours in a bank, to be paid out on statutory holidays?"

To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU here. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Edward Mishra

BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





