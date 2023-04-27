Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 30, 2023

Worksite stewards

Please be advised that the following member has been acclaimed as a union steward at your worksite: 

    • Eric Millan

Congratulations to Eric!

Chad Blackey Staff Representative
Rob Davis Chairperson, Local 2004
Kevin Hagglund Staff Representative
DJ Pohl Local 1204 Chair

