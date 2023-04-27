Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Members at Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resource Stewardship, Ministry of Forests & Ministry of Environment & Climate Change located at #200 10428 153rd St, Surrey - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on May 30, 2023
Worksite stewards
Please be advised that the following member has been acclaimed as a union steward at your worksite:
Eric Millan
Congratulations to Eric!
Chad Blackey Staff Representative Rob Davis Chairperson, Local 2004 Kevin Hagglund Staff Representative DJ Pohl Local 1204 Chair
