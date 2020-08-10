It's been almost five months since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Since then, members like you have gone above and beyond to continue delivering some of the most critical essential services in the province – supporting those most vulnerable to the virus.

The COVID-19 crisis has also demonstrated how quickly government can act when pressed to do so, as well as the importance of union representation when decisions affecting workers are being made. For example, without our union and others entering into extensive negotiations with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC), there would not have been levelling of wages across the entire health sector – HEABC initially wanted to exclude 'for-profit' and 'not-for-profit' facilities from receiving the wage top-up.

The BCGEU also had to fight to ensure regular employees would get up to 1.3 FTE (full time equivalent) at straight pay at the single site they were assigned to, and that seniority would be respected and not lost during the pandemic.

As a union we're stronger together. Let's keep the momentum going as we continue fighting for a better seniors' care system with best-in-class staffing practices and standards of care, and, of course, consistent and equitable wages across the entire sector.

Thank you for all you do.

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry

Vice President, Health Services Component

(Component 4)

P.S. Want to get more involved in your union but don't know where to start? Talk with your steward or call your local area office for more information.





