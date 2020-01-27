The bargaining committee represents the members in collective agreement negotiations and also serves on the joint labour management committee which normally meets with representatives of the employer.
This is a call for nominations to the Mountainview Village union bargaining committee. We require the following positions to be filled:
- Bargaining committee member (three positions)
- Alternate bargaining committee member (one position)
Nominations shall be submitted on the attached forms and mailed, faxed or emailed as an attachment to the Okanagan Area Office no later than 5 p.m. February 27, 2020.
BCGEU Okanagan Area Office
1064 Borden Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y 6A8
Fax: 250-763-9233 / Toll free: 1-800-946-0252
Email: Area07@bcgeu.ca
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?