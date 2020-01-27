B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Members at Mountainview Village Re: Bargaining Committee – Open Nominations - BCGEU

Members at Mountainview Village Re: Bargaining Committee – Open Nominations - BCGEU

Published on January 27, 2020

The bargaining committee represents the members in collective agreement negotiations and also serves on the joint labour management committee which normally meets with representatives of the employer.

This is a call for nominations to the Mountainview Village union bargaining committee. We require the following positions to be filled:

  • Bargaining committee member (three positions)
  • Alternate bargaining committee member (one position)

Nominations shall be submitted on the attached forms and mailed, faxed or emailed as an attachment to the Okanagan Area Office no later than 5 p.m. February 27, 2020.

 

BCGEU Okanagan Area Office
1064 Borden Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y 6A8
Fax: 250-763-9233 / Toll free: 1-800-946-0252
Email: Area07@bcgeu.ca

 

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP