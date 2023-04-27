A tentative renewal agreement has been reached with the Employer to bring back for you to vote on and a ratification vote has been scheduled for May 18, 2023.



Your bargaining committee is strongly recommending acceptance of the offer.



The vote will be held in person at the worksite. No proxy ballots are permitted.



Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m.

Location: NEC, Room L117

Please make every effort to come and cast your ballot – every vote counts!

If you did not receive this bulletin electronically from the Union we do not have a current personal email on file for you. Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Boyd Reynolds, Bargaining Committee

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations





