The parties returned to the bargaining table on February 24, 2020 for the first time since BCGEU members voted 100% in favour of taking strike action if necessary. NEC reported that it has not received any indication of additional operational funding coming from the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

Despite the 100% strike mandate, NEC has not altered its position on wages that members have already deemed unacceptable. NEC's only movement on monetary issues has been to propose:

an increase in casual instructors' non-contact time, from three hours per 35-hour workweek at present, to four hours per 35-hour workweek, and

a doubling of the honorarium paid to casual employees who choose to attend optional professional development days, from $75 per day at present, to $150 per day.

As promised, the bargaining committee will now meet with the membership again to answer questions, discuss options and seek members' further direction on next steps.

When: Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Room 103/104, NEC, 285 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver

A light pizza lunch will be provided.

Please make every effort to attend this important meeting. We look forward to seeing you there!

In solidarity,

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair

Pooran Qasimi, Bargaining Committee Member

Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations

