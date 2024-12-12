We are pleased to announce that employees of Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society have voted 84.4% in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement.



The collective agreement is now in effect as of today, December 11, 2024. While the final collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document found here for the complete contract language.



Note that union dues will not be deducted from your pay until the time of the next general wage increases in April 2025. For HUGS employees covered by the collective agreement wage rates, dues deductions will be implemented in April 2025. For all other employees with wage rates levelling to the health sectoral agreements, dues deductions will be implemented retroactively to April 2025 upon the conclusion of health sectoral bargaining sometime next year.



In solidarity,



Pinky Rose Mateo, Bargaining Committee Chair

Yumiko Turco, Bargaining Committee Member

Satomi Yoneda, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here

Download Ratification document here



UWU/MoveUP