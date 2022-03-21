Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 08, 2022

Friends,

The Union is in receipt of three (3) nominations for the alternate position on your Bargaining Committee.

Megan KING

Robyn MALLIA

Jack RYDER

This means that an election will be held but will likely not proceed until next week. You will be advised as soon as elections are opened.

In Solidarity,
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative – Negotiations


