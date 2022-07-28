Friends,

We are pleased to announce that Jamie BOND has been acclaimed your bargaining committee chairperson. For those of you who don't know Jamie she started working for the college in 2018 at its Dawson Creek Campus as a Copyright Assistant in the Library. Although she is new to bargaining, she is not new to activism. Jamie has been a shop steward since 2020 and lifelong activist who prioritizes diversity, equity, reconciliation, inclusion, and solidarity. She is very much looking forward to getting to know each of you and hearing your stories as we move through bargaining. Please join us welcoming Jamie to her new role.

We are also writing to let you know that we have started developing proposals for local bargaining. Our proposals will flow from the key priorities that the members – you, have identified. We are continuing with our internal and external research to ensure that we capture any precedential setting decisions or legislative changes when we meet with the Employer to begin the process of negotiating a collective agreement. Once we have finalized the proposals, we will be holding a series of member town halls which will likely be scheduled for mid-fall. Stay tuned.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In solidarity,

Jamie Bond, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Juanita Fraser, Bargaining Committee Member

Robyn Mallia, Bargaining Committee Alternate Member

Paola Rodriguez Ruah, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson & Negotiations Staff Rep



UWU/MoveUP