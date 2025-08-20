Please note that the employer has reached out to advise that retroactive pay will be available by September 26th.
Thank you for your patience while we work through the process.
If you have any questions, please contact a member of the bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member
Christopher Jeffery, Bargaining Committee Member
Aaron Pinch, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs