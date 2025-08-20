Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on August 20, 2025

Please note that the employer has reached out to advise that retroactive pay will be available by September 26th.
 
Thank you for your patience while we work through the process.
 
If you have any questions, please contact a member of the bargaining committee.
 
In solidarity,


Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member
Christopher Jeffery, Bargaining Committee Member
Aaron Pinch, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative

