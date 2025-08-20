Please note that the employer has reached out to advise that retroactive pay will be available by September 26th.



Thank you for your patience while we work through the process.



If you have any questions, please contact a member of the bargaining committee.



In solidarity,





Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member

Christopher Jeffery, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Pinch, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP