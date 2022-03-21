The election process is now completed for the Oil & Gas Commission Bargaining Committee.
The following member has been acclaimed as bargaining committee chairperson:
- Chris Grieve
The following members have been elected as committee members:
- Amanda Fraser
- John Warner
In addition, the following member has been acclaimed as the alternate:
- Erin Hall
Congratulations to the successful candidates! Preparations for negotiations will commence soon.
In solidarity,
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
