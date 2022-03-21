The election process is now completed for the Oil & Gas Commission Bargaining Committee.

The following member has been acclaimed as bargaining committee chairperson:

- Chris Grieve

The following members have been elected as committee members:

- Amanda Fraser

- John Warner

In addition, the following member has been acclaimed as the alternate:

- Erin Hall

Congratulations to the successful candidates! Preparations for negotiations will commence soon.





In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP