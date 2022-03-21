Click here to find info on COVID-19

Members at Oil & Gas Commission - Bargaining Committee Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 18, 2022

The election process is now completed for the Oil & Gas Commission Bargaining Committee.

The following member has been acclaimed as bargaining committee chairperson:

     - Chris Grieve

The following members have been elected as committee members:

     - Amanda Fraser

     - John Warner

In addition, the following member has been acclaimed as the alternate:

     - Erin Hall

Congratulations to the successful candidates! Preparations for negotiations will commence soon.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here.pdf

