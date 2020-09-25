 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on September 25, 2020

Elections for the Pacifica Housing Advisory Association Bargaining Committee are now completed with the following results: 

Morgan (Tanner) Donald 
Deavon Lehan 
Chantal Quaife 

Congratulations to the successful candidates and thanks to everyone who participated in this important election.

Your Bargaining Committee will now prepare for and commence bargaining with the employer. They will also elect from among their number a Bargaining Committee Chair. Stay tuned for updates.

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann
Staff Representative - Negotiations 

 

Download PDF of notice here



