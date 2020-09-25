Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Pacifica Housing Advisory Association - Election results for Bargaining Committee - BCGEU
Pacifica Housing Advisory Association - Election results for Bargaining Committee - BCGEU
Published on September 25, 2020
Elections for the Pacifica Housing Advisory Association Bargaining Committee are now completed with the following results:
Morgan (Tanner) Donald Deavon Lehan Chantal Quaife
Congratulations to the successful candidates and thanks to everyone who participated in this important election.
Your Bargaining Committee will now prepare for and commence bargaining with the employer. They will also elect from among their number a Bargaining Committee Chair. Stay tuned for updates.
To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.