Your bargaining committee is preparing to negotiate your new collective agreement with your employer. To represent you, we need to have a solid understanding of what your individual and collective priorities are for your first agreement. Bargaining surveys are the primary tool we have to determine priorities, draft our proposals, and advocate for what you need at work. Please follow the link for our bargaining survey:

• The bargaining survey is available online at the following link here

• Surveys must be completed by Tuesday January 3, 2023 at 5pm



This bargaining survey has been sent to members' home email addresses. If a co-worker has not received the survey, please ask them to email [email protected] to ensure they receive the link. We need to have everyone's input so we can represent you all effectively.

We are scheduled to commence bargaining with your employer on January 18th, 2023.

Feel free to reach out to your bargaining committee if you have any questions about the survey, or the negotiating process. We look forward to hearing from you!



In solidarity,



Earl Moloney



