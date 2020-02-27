The BCGEU is holding elections for the three open positions of bargaining committee member at Pine Acres Home. The candidates are:
Sandra Jack Laurie Bridden
Denise Horwood Jody Ball
Blaine Mills Bonnie McEwan
Nikki Derickson Erica Sutherland
Voting will be open from March 2 – 25, 2020. You will have the opportunity to vote on site:
Date: March 24, 202
Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: Snoezelen Room, Pine Acres Home
You may also vote at the BCGEU Okanagan Area office during March 2nd – 25th. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BCGEU Okanagan Area Office
1064 Borden Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y 6A8
Ph: 250-763-6405 / 1-800-667-1132 (toll-free)
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new bargaining committee. Any questions should be referred to the BCGEU Okanagan Area Office.
In solidarity,
Cathy Seagris
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
