The BCGEU is holding elections for the three open positions of bargaining committee member at Pine Acres Home. The candidates are:

Sandra Jack Laurie Bridden

Denise Horwood Jody Ball

Blaine Mills Bonnie McEwan

Nikki Derickson Erica Sutherland

Voting will be open from March 2 – 25, 2020. You will have the opportunity to vote on site:

Date: March 24, 202

Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Snoezelen Room, Pine Acres Home

You may also vote at the BCGEU Okanagan Area office during March 2nd – 25th. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BCGEU Okanagan Area Office

1064 Borden Ave

Kelowna, BC V1Y 6A8

Ph: 250-763-6405 / 1-800-667-1132 (toll-free)

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new bargaining committee. Any questions should be referred to the BCGEU Okanagan Area Office.

In solidarity,

Cathy Seagris

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP