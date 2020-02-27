B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
Published on February 27, 2020

The BCGEU is holding elections for the three open positions of bargaining committee member at Pine Acres Home. The candidates are:

Sandra Jack                        Laurie Bridden

Denise Horwood                  Jody Ball

Blaine Mills                          Bonnie McEwan

Nikki Derickson                   Erica Sutherland

Voting will be open from March 2 – 25, 2020. You will have the opportunity to vote on site:

Date:          March 24, 202

Time:         3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location:   Snoezelen Room, Pine Acres Home

You may also vote at the BCGEU Okanagan Area office during March 2nd – 25th. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BCGEU Okanagan Area Office
1064 Borden Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y 6A8
Ph: 250-763-6405 / 1-800-667-1132 (toll-free)

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new bargaining committee. Any questions should be referred to the BCGEU Okanagan Area Office.

In solidarity,

 

Cathy Seagris
Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here



