Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU's Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Members at River Rock Casino Resort - Bargaining Questionnaire – We need your input! - BCGEU
Published on August 16, 2021
Once a full committee is in place, the Bargaining Committee will meet to develop bargaining proposals. We are asking all members to participate in a membership questionnaire to provide us with your input.
Click here to complete the questionnaire and submit your answers by Survey Monkey, or you can fill in the attached questionnaire here and return via fax to 604-294-5092 or toll-free to 1-800-946-0244 to the attention of Angela Mahlmann, by email to [email protected], or by mail to BCGEU Negotiations at 4911 Canada Way, Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3.
You can access the questionnaire (either by Survey Monkey or by the attached questionnaire) and return by 5:00 pm, September 7, 2021.
*** Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.