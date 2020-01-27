Nominations have closed for the election of three bargaining committee members.

The following are the nominees for bargaining committee member:

Levi Pinlac

Debbie Reichert

Kulwant Rai

Maria Ignacio

As there are more nominees than available positions, an election will be held and positions will be appointed based on number of votes. As indicated in the previous bulletin dated December 17, 2019 once the bargaining committee election is completed, a chairperson will be elected from amongst the three committee members.

The previous bulletin also outlined the nomination process indicating candidates could submit a biography along with their nomination form. No biographies or campaign bulletins were submitted to the union.

A balloting package including balloting instructions, ballot, and return envelope are attached to mailed out copies of this bulletin. The BCGEU uses a two-envelope privacy and declaration system. For your ballot to be counted, it must be sealed inside a privacy envelope. That privacy envelope must then be sealed inside a declaration envelope on which you must provide your complete contact information and signature. Please review and carefully follow the balloting instructions to ensure your ballot is not spoiled.

As per the BCGEU's Constitution and Bylaws, ballots must randomize the names of the candidates. As such, the order of candidate names on the ballot may differ from the order listed on this bulletin.

All members in good standing within the bargaining unit are eligible to vote. If you are a member in good standing and do not receive a ballot in the mail this likely means that we do not have your home mailing address on file. In such a situation, you will need to contact BCGEU Negotiations department immediately at 604-291-9611.

Please return your completed ballot in the stamped, self-addressed envelope.

Your ballot must be received by no later than Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 5 p.m.

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can also use the same form.

In solidarity

Amrita Sanford

Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP