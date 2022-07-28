Hello,





We are pleased to announce that a tentative collective agreement has been reached with your employer. We will be having a Ratification meeting at 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, to discuss the package and answer any questions you may have. Following this meeting, a confidential vote will be held.





Please contact your Bargaining Committee Members if you have any questions.

Manuel Ulliac, Bargaining Committee Chair

Christian Avefjall, Bargaining Committee

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP