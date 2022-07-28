Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that we have achieved a tentative settlement.

Ratification meeting and voting will take place:

When: Thursday, Aug 4th

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Richmond House





In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Michael Brunelle, Chair

Dean Logan

Lynne Fader

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP