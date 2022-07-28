Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that we have achieved a tentative settlement.
Ratification meeting and voting will take place:
When: Thursday, Aug 4th
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Richmond House
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee:
Michael Brunelle, Chair
Dean Logan
Lynne Fader
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
