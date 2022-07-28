Click here to find info on COVID-19

Members at Salvation Army Richmond House - Tentative Settlement - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 29, 2022

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that we have achieved a tentative settlement.

Ratification meeting and voting will take place:

When: Thursday, Aug 4th
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Richmond House

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:
Michael Brunelle, Chair
Dean Logan
Lynne Fader

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations


UWU/MoveUP