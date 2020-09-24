Nominations are now open again to fill one position as a Bargaining Committee member to represent BCGEU members at all AdvoCare worksites.

This position will be elected through online voting, so please make sure our union has your up-to-date email address by logging into your Member Portal here.

Nomination forms for bargaining committee "Member" are attached. Please fill out the forms completely and sign the form as indicated.

Each nominee may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½ x 11 sheet, black and white). In the event that we receive multiple nominations, this page will be distributed via email with the ballot to all members eligible to cast a ballot. This one page must be received within 24 hours of the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.

No previous experience in negotiations is required to be a member of the Bargaining Committee, but you must have a signed membership application card on file with the union in order to run or vote in an election. As a Bargaining Committee member, you will be expected to:

attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining;

assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite;

attend collective bargaining sessions with the employer;

take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the staff representative at the conclusion of bargaining;

provide feedback and information to the staff representative during the bargaining process;

participate in discussions related to the employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals;

assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining;

Leave of absence is provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

In the event there are more nominations received than positions available a vote will be held. Log in to your account in the BCGEU Member Portal here to make sure your email address is correct.

Nominations must be received by fax to (604) 294-5092 or by scanning/sending the pic to Sheila.Matthen@bcgeu.ca no later than Thursday October 1 at 5 p.m.

In solidarity,

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





