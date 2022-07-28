Please join your local Shop Stewards, Local 704 Chair and Staff Representative for a meet and greet! Bring your questions and we will do our best to answer them. Swag, snacks and cold drinks will be provided. Hope to see you there!

Date: August 31, 2022

Time: 12 noon-4pm

Where: The BCGEU RV will be in the Baptist Church parking area that is directly adjacent to the north of the school.

In Solidarity,

Leslie Groves

Staff Representative



