Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that negotiations for a renewal agreement began on Friday, December 16th. We are scheduled to bargain next during the week of January 9th and the following week of January 16th.



We will begin by exchanging non-monetary proposals. Eventually, we will get into negotiations about compensation and other monetary issues, and that is where the harder work begins.



To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Megan Washington, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shirley McMillan, Bargaining Committee Member

Kong Wu, Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Kyne, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



