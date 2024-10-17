We are pleased to announce that employees of Sunwood have voted 94.7% in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement.
The renewed collective agreement is now in effect as of today, October 17, 2024. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement for the complete contract language.
In solidarity,
Holley Gabara, Bargaining Committee Member
Cherie Laronde, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department
