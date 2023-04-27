Tentative agreement reached!





Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a tentative agreement! The union and the employer bargained hard for three days and reached a settlement on Friday, May 26th.



There are a number of improvements in this renewal agreement, and most importantly, the focus is on a substantive wage increase. Additionally, all six bargaining units under the three collective agreements will now share one common wage grid.



Full details will be provided shortly and membership meetings, with your Bargaining Committee, will be scheduled to review the package and answer questions. Ratification voting will take place, online, following the meetings. Date and time to be announced soon.



Member Portal

Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get important updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails, forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info.



It is vitally important that we have contact with members through personal email (not work email) to ensure members receive important information and a ratification ballot.



In solidarity,



Francois Dube, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Bhupinder Thandi, Bargaining Committee Member

Roxanne Sankey, Bargaining Committee Member

Glenn Wallner, Bargaining Committee Member

Mike Witteveen, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP