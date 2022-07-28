Bargaining between Your BCGEU Bargaining committee and your employer resumed this week and is scheduled to continue in Vancouver on Oct 18,19,20. Discussions continue surrounding monetary and some non-monetary items.



Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations

Lorraine Robinson, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee

Florin Moldovan, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee

Mario Vucinovic, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee



