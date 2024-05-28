Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 28, 2024

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the members have voted 92% in favour of ratifying the agreement!
 
We give thanks to all our members for your unwavering solidarity throughout the process. This outcome wouldn't be possible without you.
 
In solidarity

Treena Martin, Bargaining Committee Chair
Erin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member
Les Dornbierer, Bargaining Committee Member
Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice



