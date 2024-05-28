Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the members have voted 92% in favour of ratifying the agreement!
We give thanks to all our members for your unwavering solidarity throughout the process. This outcome wouldn't be possible without you.
In solidarity
Treena Martin, Bargaining Committee Chair
Erin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member
Les Dornbierer, Bargaining Committee Member
Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
