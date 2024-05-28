Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the members have voted 92% in favour of ratifying the agreement!



We give thanks to all our members for your unwavering solidarity throughout the process. This outcome wouldn't be possible without you.



In solidarity



Treena Martin, Bargaining Committee Chair

Erin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Les Dornbierer, Bargaining Committee Member

Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative



