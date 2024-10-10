Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Members at The Dorchester - Collective Agreement Ratification Result for The Dorchester - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Members at The Dorchester - Collective Agreement Ratification Result for The Dorchester - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 10, 2024

We are pleased to announce that employees of The Dorchester have voted 88% in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement.
 
The renewed collective agreement is now in effect as of October 10, 2024. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement for the complete contract language.
 
In solidarity,
 
Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member
Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department


Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP