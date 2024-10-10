We are pleased to announce that employees of The Dorchester have voted 88% in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement.



The renewed collective agreement is now in effect as of October 10, 2024. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement for the complete contract language.



In solidarity,



Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member

Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department





UWU/MoveUP