This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,

We are writing to tell you that we will be sending each of you two documents that will explain the proposed changes to your collective agreement. We hope to get those documents to you by the end of next week. If you do not receive those documents, please contact a member of your bargaining committee.

We are also writing to tell you that we have scheduled membership meetings for August 24 to provide each of you with an opportunity to ask questions before you vote. The vote will be held at August 24 at 312 Main and at your workplace on August 25 and 26. The ballots will be counted immediately after voting ends on August 26. You will be given the results the same day.

MEMBERSHIP MEETINGS

Date: Wednesday, August 24: 3 Choices

Times: 8:00 a.m. – 09:30 a.m.

Drop In between 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. – 4:00 pm

Location: 312 Main @ 312 Main Street (& Cordova)

Entrance off Cordova



Date: Wednesday, August 24

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 pm

Location: Zoom

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85812842659?pwd=aFVuSnpRL1pYQ1p0TVZLelBMQzZoZz09

Meeting ID: 858 1284 2659

Passcode: 420158

One tap mobile

+15873281099,,85812842659# Canada

+16132093054,,85812842659# Canada

Dial by your location

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 613 209 3054 Canada

Meeting ID: 858 1284 2659

VOTING

Our recommendation is that you vote to accept the tentative settlement.

Date: Wednesday, August 24

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 12-noon – 4:30 pm

Location: 312 Main @ 312 Main Street (& Cordova)

Entrance off Cordova

Date: Thursday, August 25

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and

12-noon – 4:30 pm

Location: Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings

Date: Thursday, August 25

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and

12-noon – 4:30 pm

Location: The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova

Date: Friday, August 26

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and

12-noon – 4:30 pm

Location: Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings

Date: Friday, August 26

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and

12-noon – 4:30 pm

Location: The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova

If you are unable to vote at Harbour Light or 312 Main, please contact a member of your bargaining committee. We will try to get a ballot to you.

If you have any questions, please contact a member of your bargaining committee.

As always, we want to express our heartful thank you for your trust in us. We were able to do this with your unified support. We are stronger together!

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In solidarity,

Thomas Chang, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee member

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee member

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Staff Rep Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here

Download Filipino translation here

Download Punjabi translation here

Download Chinese simplified translation here









UWU/MoveUP