This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.
这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。
ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।
Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo
Friends,
We are writing to tell you that we will be sending each of you two documents that will explain the proposed changes to your collective agreement. We hope to get those documents to you by the end of next week. If you do not receive those documents, please contact a member of your bargaining committee.
We are also writing to tell you that we have scheduled membership meetings for August 24 to provide each of you with an opportunity to ask questions before you vote. The vote will be held at August 24 at 312 Main and at your workplace on August 25 and 26. The ballots will be counted immediately after voting ends on August 26. You will be given the results the same day.
MEMBERSHIP MEETINGS
Date: Wednesday, August 24: 3 Choices
Times: 8:00 a.m. – 09:30 a.m.
Drop In between 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:30 p.m. – 4:00 pm
Location: 312 Main @ 312 Main Street (& Cordova)
Entrance off Cordova
Date: Wednesday, August 24
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 pm
Location: Zoom
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85812842659?pwd=aFVuSnpRL1pYQ1p0TVZLelBMQzZoZz09
Meeting ID: 858 1284 2659
Passcode: 420158
One tap mobile
+15873281099,,85812842659# Canada
+16132093054,,85812842659# Canada
Dial by your location
+1 587 328 1099 Canada
+1 613 209 3054 Canada
Meeting ID: 858 1284 2659
VOTING
Our recommendation is that you vote to accept the tentative settlement.
Date: Wednesday, August 24
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 12-noon – 4:30 pm
Location: 312 Main @ 312 Main Street (& Cordova)
Entrance off Cordova
Date: Thursday, August 25
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and
12-noon – 4:30 pm
Location: Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings
Date: Thursday, August 25
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and
12-noon – 4:30 pm
Location: The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova
Date: Friday, August 26
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and
12-noon – 4:30 pm
Location: Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings
Date: Friday, August 26
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and
12-noon – 4:30 pm
Location: The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova
If you are unable to vote at Harbour Light or 312 Main, please contact a member of your bargaining committee. We will try to get a ballot to you.
If you have any questions, please contact a member of your bargaining committee.
As always, we want to express our heartful thank you for your trust in us. We were able to do this with your unified support. We are stronger together!
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.
In solidarity,
Thomas Chang, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee
Take Mori, Bargaining Committee member
Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee member
Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Staff Rep Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
Download Filipino translation here
Download Punjabi translation here
Download Chinese simplified translation here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.