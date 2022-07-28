This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰਰੂ ੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹ।ੈ ਕਕਰਪਾ ਕਰਕ ੇ ਕਕਸ ੇ ਤ ੋੋ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰ ੇ ਕਵਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo





Friends,



This is a reminder that voting for the tentative settlement to renew your collective agreement is happening now. Tomorrow, Friday, August 26, is the last day to vote. You can vote at these locations:



AT YOUR WORKSITE

7:00 am to 8:30 am, and 12-noon to 4:30 pm at

108 E. Hastings, third floor Conference Room or

119 E. Cordova, The Chapel



BCGEU Lower Mainland Office

8:30 am to 5:00 pm at

2920 Virtual Way #130, Vancouver,



Our sincere thanks to all of you who have already voted.



The votes will be counted tomorrow evening, Friday, August 26th. We will announce the results by email as soon as we have finished the count.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Thomas Chang, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Staff Rep Negotiations



