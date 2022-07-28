Friends,

Attached to this bulletin are two documents:

Ratification Document that shows each proposed change to your collective agreement, and Comprehensive Report that explains each change. The comprehensive report has been translated into Filipino, Punjabi and Simplified Chinese.

Translated documents are attached below

Please review these documents carefully as it will be the changes shown in the Ratification Document that you will be voting on. To make it as convenient for you as possible, we added the BCGEU Lower Mainland Office as another voting location:

Voting will now take place at the following locations:

August 24 at 312 Main from 7:00 am to 8:30 am, and 12-noon to 4:30 pm

August 25 at 108 E. Hastings and 119 E. Cordova from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, and 12-noon to 4:30 pm

August 26 at 108 E. Hastings and 119 E. Cordova from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, and 12-noon to 4:30 pm

August 24 – August 26 at the BCGEU Lower Mainland Office, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm both days

Member information meetings are scheduled for August 24. At those meetings, we will be taking you through each proposed change followed by an opportunity for you to ask questions. Please try to attend.

August 24 at 312 Main from 8:00 am from 9:30 am, drop in from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

August 24 on Zoom from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85812842659?pwd=aFVuSnpRL1pYQ1p0TVZLelBMQzZoZz09

Meeting ID: 858 1284 2659

Passcode: 420158

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In solidarity,

Thomas Chang, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Staff Rep Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of Ratification here

Download PDF of Comprehensive Report here

Download PDF of Chinese Simplified translation of Comprehensive Report here

Download PDF of Filipino translation of Comprehensive Report here

Download PDF of Punjabi translation of Comprehensive Report here



