Members at The Salvation Army Harbour Light ARC - Follow-Up Bargaining Survey Reminder - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 14, 2023

DON'T FORGET TO COMPLETE YOUR BARGAINING SURVEY
Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023
This is your opportunity for input into the bargaining proposals. If you haven't already completed the electronic survey please do so before 5:00 p.m., tomorrow, Tuesday, August 15.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In Solidarity,

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Take Mori, Bargaining Committee
Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee
Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep
Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations

