DON'T FORGET TO COMPLETE YOUR BARGAINING SURVEY
Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Survey can be found here
This is your opportunity for input into the bargaining proposals. If you haven't already completed the electronic survey please do so before 5:00 p.m., tomorrow, Tuesday, August 15.
In Solidarity,
Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Take Mori, Bargaining Committee
Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee
Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep
Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations
