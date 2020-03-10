Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed for the positions of bargaining committee member for University Hill Kinderclub:

• Natalia Sa

• Jamie Nishihata

We want to thank Natalia and Jamie for stepping forward to represent you during this round of bargaining. We look forward to working with them.

The next step in the bargaining process is for you to let your Bargaining Committee know what is most important to you in your job contract.

Please take the time to fill out the attached bargaining survey and return it to the Lower Mainland Area office, attention of Larisa Struk, no later than March 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

#130 – 2920 Virtual Way

Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Email: area03@bcgeu.ca

Fax: 604-215-1410

In solidarity,

Larisa Struk

BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of bargaining survey here





UWU/MoveUP