Nominations Open for Welltower (Sunwood) Bargaining Committee

Call for Nominations

Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to work with the staff negotiator on a renewal collective agreement with the employer. Elected bargaining committees help ensure members' voices are heard and their interests protected and advanced through the bargaining process.

As in the previous round, renewal negotiations for Sunwood will be conducted at a common table with The Dorchester and Parkwood Manor. The bargaining committee has positions for two members from Sunwood. The committee members may select one of themselves to be the bargaining committee chair. There is an additional spot for an alternate committee member from Sunwood who will participate in preparations and who will only participate in bargaining if a regular member leaves the committee before negotiations begin.

Nominations close on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. Note that the nomination form (attached to this bulletin) requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator. If there are more than two nominees, then voting will occur.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Monday, March 23, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to the BCGEU Negotiations Department by email to [email protected], by fax to 604-294-5092, or by mail to:

BCGEU Negotiations

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3

Duties of Bargaining Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.

No prior negotiations experience is required.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit a completed nomination form (attached to this bulletin) is Friday, March 20, 2026, at 5:00 PM ; and

The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Monday, March 23, 2026, at 5:00 PM .

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Ryan Stewart for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or by email to [email protected].

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here