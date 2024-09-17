Your bargaining committee continued mediated bargaining with the Employer on September 9th and 13th. The Employer improved its wage and paid holidays offer, but there were no improvements to health and welfare benefits, shift premiums, sick leave, and other priority areas. This meant the parties could not agree on the good deal you deserve, and talks broke off.

The Union has ended its participation in mediated bargaining. We will now ramp up our strike preparations so we could serve notice and go on strike by September 28th.

The Union and Employer will this week try to reach voluntary agreement on essential services levels with the assistance of a Labour Relations Board mediator. If agreement is not reached, the Labour Relations Board will investigate and order essential services levels.

The Strike Coordinating Committee meets later this week to continue planning to strike. You can expect more information about next steps as soon as we have it. In the meantime, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.

In solidarity,

Chrisely Enriquez, Bargaining Committee Member

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

UWU/MoveUP