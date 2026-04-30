You're invited to an information session- May 5th, 6:00 pm

Dear Members,





We have heard from many of you about the concerns that you have about your employer, Western Pacific Marine, and their failure to implement the gains that you fought for in your new collective agreement.



We are holding an information webinar on Tuesday, May 5th at 6:00 pm for you to hear more about our engagement with your employer, to ask questions and to share your perspectives with your elected union leaders and BCGEU staff.

Grievances have been filed related to the failure to pay the retroactive pay owed and the failure to implement the new items in the collective agreement, including day-to-day scheduling, benefit increases and shift differentials.



As well, we have also filed a complaint at the Labour Relations Board, citing unfair practices. You can read more about the complaint here.



We will never consider any concessions for what the bargaining committee achieved at the table. You fought hard for a fair contract that addresses the wages, training and safety measures that will support the sustainability of the ferry service.



Please share this invitation with any of your co-workers that may not have received it and we'll see you in our information session on Tuesday, May 5th at 6:00 pm.

Click here to join the webinar

(Refer to email sent for the link)

In solidarity,



Sebastian Kallos

Vice-President, Component 20





UWU/MoveUP