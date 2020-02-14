Please be aware a second election following the ongoing bargaining committee chair election will not be required due to language restrictions in the collective agreement ensuring one person per department on the Bargaining committee. Laird Story and Cherry Lane Caoili being from the same department cannot both sit on the bargaining committee therefore the unsuccessful candidate for Bargaining chairperson position may not then seek election to the (two) remaining bargaining committee member positions. The unsuccessful candidate for the bargaining committee chairperson position shall become the alternate.

Therefore, the two remaining nominees have been acclaimed to the Bargaining committee and will await the result of the Bargaining Chairperson Election. Congratulations to Eduardo and Navpreet.

Eduardo Caoili

Navpreet Shergill

You should have received your credentials via email to vote for the Bargaining Committee Chair. If you have not, please contact the negotiations mailbox below and we will find an alternative for your vote. If you know of another member that did not get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

Please remember the deadline for voting for Bargaining Chairperson is February 28, 2020 with the deadline being 5 p.m.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett

Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP