If you are a Member under the Community Health Agreement and have a genuine interest and the required skills to provide union support within the Enhanced Disability Management Program, we are actively seeking new casual EDMP Advocates to provide member support in the workplace.

Position: Community Health Disability Management

EDMP Advocates – Casual

Posting Period: November 1-17, 2023

Community Health Disability Management (CHDM) and the CHDM team provide union support and representation in the Enhanced Disability Management Program (EDMP).



EDMP is jointly developed, and administered by the employer, the purpose of the EDMP is to facilitate an employee-centered, proactive, appropriate and customized disability management program for members with occupational and non-occupational illness or injury.



EDMP was negotiated in the 2012 round of bargaining and became part of the Community Health subsector collective agreement.



To be effective as a workplace-based program, EDMP requires designated Union Advocates who will play an active role in assisting CBA members who are referred into the program. Community Health Disability Management represents CBA members from BCGEU, UFCW, CUPE, HEU, USW and CLAC.



Under the direction of the Provincial CBA EDMP Administrator, Regional CBA EDMP Advocates will be responsible for promoting the program in the workplace and assisting members referred into the program in accordance with the Policies and Procedures and Privacy and Confidentiality agreements which guide the program (working documents including the Policies and Procedures and the Privacy and Confidentiality agreement can be accessed at http://www.commhealthdm.ca/).



EDMP advocates will be required to develop and maintain working relationships with the union member, Union Representatives, Disability Management Advisors/Consultants and promote best practices with regard to disability management and rehabilitation, which includes early intervention, return to work and long-term disability.



The schedule of work will be determined dependent upon portfolio and caseload volume. Successful CHDM Advocates will be provided leave from the member's current employment. Employers will be reimbursed for member's wages and benefits.



Successful candidates will be provided with comprehensive training in the area of Disability Management and the Enhanced Disability Management Program.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Promote and educate members about EDMP.

Maintain confidentiality of all member information.

Answer inquiries and provide support for members in, or referred, to the program.

Review regular reports of members brought into the program to make sure they meet the criteria.

Follow-up with members who cannot be contacted by the Disability Management Professional (DMP), who have not returned the program package within required timeframe, or those members who refuse to provide sufficient information to the DMP.

Follow-up with members who have declined to participate in EDMP and provide them with information and guidance including the potential consequences of non-participation.

Review all new referrals and all open and recently closed cases with the DMP at least every thirty (30) calendar days.

Familiarize members with the terms and conditions of the Graduated Return-to-work (GRTW) plan and encourage their support.

Communicate with the DMP and members who have been off work or in transitional work after ninety (90) calendar days from first day off work to discuss the employee's health status, to review the application for Long Term Disability (LTD) and Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) Disability benefits, the use of paid banks, and the Health & Welfare Benefit package on either an unpaid LOA or LTD claim.

Participate in meetings with members who have reached seventeen (17) months from the date of disability.

Work with the member and the DMP to assist in the development of a Case Management Plan (CMP) for cases that meet the definition of "Complex".

If deemed necessary, meet with the employee and the DMP to assist in the development of a CMP for cases that meet the definition of "Straight Forward".

Review all return-to-work plans and medical questionnaires within the programs time frame.

Receive monthly Case Management Plans for review with DMP's.

Ensure the rights of all members under the CBA are maintained and refer labour relations matters to appropriate Union Representatives as necessary.

Must be able to work from home in a private and confidential setting.

Provide caseload monthly status reports to the CBA Administrator.

Maintain and archive all communication and documentation in Office 365.

Qualifications, Knowledge and Abilities:

CBA (Community Bargaining Association) members who are currently working.

Experience in case management, preferably managing medical issues.

Experience assisting members to navigate complex service networks and resources.

Demonstrated ability to effectively advocate within a multi-party system.

Knowledgeable, or willing and able to become knowledgeable, in best practices with respect to disability management and rehabilitation.

Knowledgeable in the collective agreement and legislation as it pertains to disability management, i.e. PIPA and FOIPPA, human rights legislation and the duty to accommodate.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including ability to prepare detailed reports, briefing notes and correspondence. Proficient computer skills and technical skills in Excel, Word and Outlook.

Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills and the ability to prioritize.

If this opportunity is of interest to you, CHDM will be accepting expressions of interest until 5:00 pm on November 17, 2023. Please respond to the attention of Community Health Disability Management, including cover letter and resume, by email to [email protected].





Download PDF of notice here